Legal visa status no shield as US warns of swift removal for those who violate American laws

Highlights:

Nearly 80,000 non-immigrant visas revoked in less than a year under Trump’s intensified immigration enforcement.

Around 8,000 student visas cancelled, reflecting stricter rules for international students.

Criminal offences like DUI, assault, and theft account for almost half of all revocations.

Social media activity and political expression are now grounds for visa review and possible removal.

US officials maintain that living or studying in the US is a privilege, warning of swift deportation for violations.Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has intensified its immigration enforcement agenda, resulting in the revocation of nearly 80,000 non-immigrant visas.

According to senior US State Department officials, this figure includes approximately 8,000 student visas, marking a significant increase in the government’s scrutiny of foreign nationals residing in the United States for education and employment.

Reports from the Washington Examiner and Reuters indicate that the revocations are part of a broader crackdown aimed at individuals who are accused of violating American laws, engaging in activities viewed as security threats, or expressing political views that conflict with key US foreign policy interests.

The administration has also expanded social media vetting and other screening measures as part of what it calls a mission to protect national security and uphold public order.

A major portion of these cancellations stems from criminal cases. Data suggests that around 16,000 visas were revoked for driving under the influence (DUI), another 12,000 for assault-related charges, and about 8,000 for theft.

Collectively, these three categories alone account for nearly half of all visa revocations this year. Officials stress that any violation of local, state, or federal law may prompt immediate action against foreign nationals, including students and workers who hold otherwise valid visas.

The State Department has repeatedly emphasized that the right to study or work in the United States is conditional. “Entry to America is a privilege, not a right,” State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated.

He added that the administration would not hesitate to revoke visas from individuals who threaten public safety or national interests. The message is clear: not abiding by American law can result in swift removal, even if the individual has been legally residing in the country.

In addition to criminal offences, political expression has also come under heightened scrutiny. Officials have warned that foreign nationals who publicly express support for Palestinians or criticize the US stance on Israel’s military actions in Gaza may risk deportation. Authorities argue that such statements may be interpreted as aligning with pro-Hamas sentiment or undermining US foreign policy in the Middle East. As a result, visa holders involved in political activism, especially online, are being closely monitored.

Recent reports also note instances where students have lost visas due to social media posts, including comments about controversial political figures. Earlier, the State Department announced that it had revoked several thousand student visas for overstaying, law violations, or activities categorized as “support for terrorism.”

This wave of cancellations reflects a sharper, more assertive approach to immigration oversight, one that extends beyond border enforcement to the daily conduct and public speech of foreign residents living legally in America.