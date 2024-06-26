29.7 C
New York
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsIndian-American couple from Virginia sentenced for forcing relative to work at gas...
Headline news

Indian-American couple from Virginia sentenced for forcing relative to work at gas station

By: vibhuti

Date:

Harmanpreet Singh and Kulbir Kaur forced the victim to provide labour and services at Singh's store for over three years. (Credits: Polaris Project)

Related stories

Headline news

Indian-American motel manager fatally punched in Oklahoma City parking lot altercation

In a tragic incident in Oklahoma City, Hemant Mistry,...
Headline news

Virat Kohli’s life-sized statue unveiled at Times Square

A life-size statue of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has...
Headline news

Man arrested for fatal shooting of Indian in Dallas convenience store

A man has been arrested in connection with the...
Headline news

Report reveals stark pay disparities among influencers by race

A recent study has uncovered significant pay disparities among...
Headline news

Indian man from Andhra Pradesh fatally shot in Texas convenience store robbery

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Indian man was...

An Indian-American couple has been imprisoned for forcing their relative to work at their gas station and convenience store. The accused, Harmanpreet Singh (31) and Kulbir Kaur (43), exploited the victim’s desire for education and a better life to coerce him into labor at their business.

The court sentenced Harmanpreet Singh to 11.25 years in prison and Kulbir Kaur to 7.25 years. Additionally, they were ordered to pay $225,210.76 in restitution to Singh’s cousin, the victim. The couple has since divorced.

US Attorney Jessica D. Aber for the Eastern District of Virginia said “they deprived him of basic human needs and his freedom.”
“The defendants exploited their relationship with the victim to lure him to the United States with false promises that they would help enrol him in school,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.
The trial revealed that in 2018, Singh and Kaur lured the victim, who was then a minor, from India to the US with false promises of enrolling him in school. Once he arrived, they confiscated his immigration documents and forced him to work at Singh’s store from March 2018 to May 2021.
The victim was made to clean, cook, stock shelves, and handle the cash register and store records for 12 to 17 hours a day, almost every day, for very little pay.
“The defendants confiscated the victim’s immigration documents and subjected him to threats, physical force and mental abuse to coerce him to work long hours for minimal pay,” she said.
The couple used various coercive tactics, including physical abuse, threats, and degrading living conditions, to keep the victim working. They made him sleep in a back office, limited his access to food, denied him medical care and education, and monitored him with surveillance equipment.
They also refused his requests to return to India and made him overstay his visa. Additionally, they forced the victim to marry Kaur and used this marriage to threaten his family’s properties and falsely report him to the police if he tried to leave.
“This sentence should send a strong message that such forced labour will not be tolerated in our communities,” she added.
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American motel manager fatally punched in Oklahoma City parking lot altercation

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Randeep Hooda slams Bollywood for no support for his film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor known for his roles in popular films...

USA’s triumph over Pakistan in T20 World Cup boosts cricket’s popularity in America: Ambassador Garcetti

News 0
The USA's remarkable victory over Pakistan in the ongoing...

USTDA approves grant for integrated aviation hub in India’s Hisar airport

News 0
The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) approved a...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc