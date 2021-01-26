Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, whose filmography includes such successful Hindi films as Aankhen (2002), Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), and Namastey London (2007), is gearing up to set his foot in the ever-expanding digital world with an upcoming medical thriller, titled Human.

The filmmaker says that the show is not themed around the Coronavirus pandemic but highlights medical trials that have taken place around the world over the years. Shah co-directs the series with Mozez Singh, which features Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari in prominent roles.

Sharing more details on Human, Shah says, “This project was in the works for almost three and a half years now, and back then we did not know about the virus and the vaccine. It took us a long to write because we have tried to simplify the process of human trials of vaccines in a way that the audience understands. Today, everyone is aware of what drug trials mean.”

The filmmaker goes on to add, “It is not about Coronavirus, but about medical trials that take place across the world for decades now. This touches a topic that is very big for humanity and the problems with drug trial is not a recent phenomenon. It is a very important subject for the society.”

Vipul Shah, who last directed the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England (2018), calls Human his dream project. “It is my dream project. I used to do this kind of stuff in theatre, and with Human, I am connected back to the roots. It is a first for me on the webspace and it is completely opposite of what I have done in 20 years of my Hindi film career.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kirti Kulhari, Shefali Shah, Vipul Shah, Mozez Singh, Human