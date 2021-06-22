Vineet Kumar Singh, who was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is back on the sets. The actor has resumed the shooting of his next film titled Siya.

The actor took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, “Back to work #Siya directed by @ManMundra.”

Siya is being directed by Manish Mundra, and this will mark his directorial debut. Earlier, Mundra has produced films like Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan, Dhanak, Newton, Kaamyaab and others.

Mundra also tweeted a picture from the sets and wrote, “Last two days of shoot left and I complete my first feature film #Siya What a eventful journey this has been in my life. I thank @vineetkumar_s and #poojapandey for being the soul of the film. Now I know clearly what I am made for….. #film @DrishyamFilms.”

Earlier, Singh and Mundra (producer) have worked together in films like Aadhaar and Tryst With Destiny. The former was slated to release earlier this year, but was postponed due to the lockdown. Even Tryst With Destiny is yet to hit the big screens.