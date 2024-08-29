22.6 C
Headline news

India’s new Ambassador Vinay Kwatra meets US Deputy Secretary Richard Verma ahead of PM Modi’s UN Visit

By: vibhuti

Date:

India's new ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra (R) has met Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma (L) to discuss strengthening the Indo-US strategic partnership. (Photo credit: @AmbVMKwatra)

India’s new ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has met Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma to discuss strengthening the Indo-US strategic partnership.

The meeting comes ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New York to address the UN General Assembly next month.

Kwatra assumed charge as India’s Ambassador to the US on August 12.

On Wednesday (28), Kwatra met Verma a week after the top US official visited India and had interaction with multiple Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“Delighted to meet my friend Rich Verma @DepSecStateMR today. We continued our discussion on ways to forward the India-USA partnership,” Kwatra posted on X after the meeting.

Prime minister Modi will be attending the United Nations Summit of the Future on September 22–23 and is also slated to address the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

Among other engagements, Modi is also scheduled to address the ‘Modi & US’ Progress Together’ event on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

