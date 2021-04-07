The Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha was announced a couple of years ago. There were reports that Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the remake. However, later Aamir opted out of the film, and there have been reports of Hrithik Roshan being roped in for the remake.

Now, according to a report in Times Of India, Hrithik will kickstart the shooting of Vikram Vedha remake in June this year. A source told the daily, “Hrithik will be starting shoot for the film in June. He is going to be seen playing a Gangster, will portray the role of Vedha in the film which is quite exciting.”

“While some amount of preparation for the role is already going on for Hrithik, the month of May is going to be even more extensive with the prep for him,” the source added.

The untitled remake will be helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri. The duo had also directed the original movie.

Vikram Vedha feature R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. While Mdhavan played the role of a cop, Sethupathi portrayed the character of the gangster. Both the actors had won multiple awards for their performance in the movie.

Talking about other films of Hrithik, the actor has a movie titled Fighter announced which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. It will be directed by Siddharth Anand with whom Hrithik has earlier worked in films like Bang Bang and War.