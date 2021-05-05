The Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha was announced a couple of years ago. Earlier, there were reports that Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan will be starring in the film. Later, it was reported that Aamir has opted out of the film and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the movie.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik is also planning to walk out of the film. A source told the portal, “It is very confusing with Hrithik. Unless your movie is on the floors and he is shooting, you can never be assured that he will do the film. Hrithik had happily agreed to do the Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan. The makers had worked out a schedule, locked the remuneration and everything was almost going as planned. But lockdown happened and now, Hrithik seems to have decided otherwise. He doesn’t seem keen on doing the Vikram Vedha remake anymore.”

“He begins shooting for Fighter sometime later this year and then he has dates for Krrish 4. So he could only allot dates for one more project and he is choosing to do the web series over Vikram Vedha. It is Madhu Mantena who apparently changed his mind on the same but nobody knows the real reason why he’s suddenly become so unsure of the project,” added the source.

Vikram Vedha starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It was said that Hrithik would step into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi for the Hindi remake, and Saif will be seen portraying the character that Madhavan played in the original film.