Vijay Varma is gearing up for a year full of work promises. He has given some of the greatest performances, and the latest one as Hamza in Darlings was simply incredible. Now post Darlings‘ success, his fans are anticipating seeing him in more projects.

It’s just the start of 2023 and Vijay Varma has announced on his social media about the “new beginning”, tagging Maddock Films and Homster.

Vijay is also holding a magnifying glass in the image, hinting at a new role. He took to social media with an image and captioned it: “In focus: New beginnings 🥰.”

In the last four years, Vijay Varma has delivered some of the greatest roles an actor can ever play. From Hamza in Darlings (his biggest success) to Sasya in SHE, Vijay Varma has only forged a step ahead in his career. Apart from that, he also has a strong lineup of films like The Devotion of Suspect X where he will be seen next to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

He will also be seen in Dahaad with Sonakshi Singa, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and Mirzapur 3.