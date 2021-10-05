Vijay Sethupathi, one of the most successful actors working in Tamil cinema, has donated a whopping amount of approximately £98,700 towards a multi-storeyed housing project planned by the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) in Chennai.

Giving the cheque towards the cause, Sethupathi said at an event, “It makes me wonder how RK Selvamani, who is the president of FEFSI, thinks about what’s the source of income for film workers and how they are spending 50% of their income towards rent. I have a great deal of respect towards him because of this.”

Revealing that RK Selvamani had made a request to him regarding this project a few years ago, Sethupathi said, “I kept worrying about the fact that I could not help him at that time. There was a delay in providing help, and I called him to apologise for the same. That is when I acted in a couple of ads for real-estate developers. I decided that I would donate the amount that I earn from those gigs to him. Because, for me, every time I get some money, I end up using it to repay some loan or the other that I have borrowed. After deciding so, I felt like I was doing a huge favour. But I realised what I was giving was just going to be just a drop in the ocean because this is an 800-crore project. This is a big dream. It should start well and end well. I request that our workers cooperate with Selvamani for this project. I sincerely believe that this project will be completed in a short term and we have a good leader to implement it.”

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has several exciting projects in the pipeline. His upcoming Tamil films include Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Viduthalai, and Vikram. He also makes his Bollywood debut with Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar. The actor also plays an important role in Raj and DK’s upcoming streaming show for Amazon Prime Video.

