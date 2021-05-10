Actor and anchor Thummala Narsimha Reddy famously known as TNR passed away today due to Covid-19. He had been a part of films like Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, Falaknuma Das, and others.

TNR was mainly known for his YouTube show Frankly With TNR in which he interviewed many celebrities. Actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Rakul Preet Singh, and others took to social media to mourn TNR’s demise.

Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “Thinking of you fondly, remembering our two long conversations, your genuine interest, love and patience.. Your passing away has left all of us at home shaken, you will be missed TNR sir.. My respects and love..”

Nani wrote on Twitter, “Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family.”

Rakul Preet Singh posted, “So shocked that you are no longer with us TNR Garu. Had done an interview in feb with him and little did I know it would be the last one. You will be remembered always for your contribution to journalism in telugu film industry ! RIP.”

Gopichandh Malineni tweeted, “Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away ..Condolences to his family. May your soul rest in peace sir.”

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote on Twitter, “Remembering our long conversations, ur sincere intention & patience in collecting facts & your love for cinema will always be cherished & stored in our memories. Woke up to the news you have left the world… still can’t believe You’ll be missed TNR garu Rest in Peace.”

