The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc in India for several weeks now. It has completely exposed the poor healthcare system of the country as hospitals in several cities and towns are still overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and the situation does not seem to be improving any time soon. Making the matter worse, some are busy exploiting the crisis by black marketing medicines as the country deals with a huge shortage of life-saving drugs amid the ongoing pandemic.

Actor Viineet Kumar, who is known for such films as Mukkabaaz (2018), Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), shares his own experience. “I had also tweeted about this black marketing. I understand that the demand has been sudden, and hence the availability is less. The balance has been uneven. There is one chair and 10 people want to sit on it. I sensed this when I called my friend for some medicines, and said this is what is happening, people are not getting medicines,” says the actor.

The actor says that his friend tried searching for the medicines with his friends, but in vain. When nothing worked, Kumar tweeted about the situation and actor Pankaj Tripathi helped him out.

“Everyone told us to come the next day. Black marketing is the biggest reason we are suffering today. This is wrong, and such people should be investigated. These people have messed up everything. What should I say? Someone had something (medicines), they held on to it while patients are asking and attendants are running here and there. They have shaken the entire system,” Singh concludes.

Tags: Viineet Kumar, Mukkabaaz, Saand Ki Aankh, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl