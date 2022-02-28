Vidyut Jammwal, known for headlining several action films such as Force (2011) Commando (2013), and Khuda Haafiz (2020), is set to add one more feather to his cap. The actor is gearing up to make his debut as a host with Discovery’s reality show India’s Ultimate Warrior, which explores martial arts and combat skills.

According to a note shared by the makers, the series will premiere on March 4 on Discovery+ streamer and March 14 on Discovery Channel.

Jammwal will be seen commanding the “fight camp” and helping the contenders battle it out through the course of their journey on the show.

The actor, along with four mentors – experts in the range of combat forms – will find the “ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance, and discipline”.

Jammwal, who is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu, said it is about time that “reality shows become real”.

“The job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior, a warrior in any field, someone who experiences everything with their mind, body, and spirit at any given moment and this was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best. The person who got the best out of themselves is India’s Ultimate Warrior,” said the 41-year-old actor in a statement.

On the film front, Vidyut Jammwal is presently keeping busy with the much-anticipated Khuda Haafiz Chapter II. As the title clearly suggests, the film is a sequel to his 2020 hit Khuda Haafiz. Shivaleeka Oberoi also returns for the sequel.

The actor also headlines IB71. He is making his production debut with the upcoming actioner.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.