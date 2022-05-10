Starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, the thriller film Neeyat commenced its first shooting schedule in the UK on Tuesday.

The Prime Video movie reunites Balan with her Shakuntala Devi (2020) director Anu Menon.

Balan took to Instagram and posted a picture with Menon and the film’s producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.

“Excited to begin shooting one of the most engaging scripts I have read in recent times, with some of my favourite people – @directormenon & @ivikramix. All I can say is expect the unexpected. #Neeyat Filming Begins,” the 43-year-old actor wrote.

Billed as a nail-biter, the official logline of Neeyat reads: “When guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor’s close friends and family.”

Neeyat marks the fourth consecutive collaboration of Balan, Abundantia Entertainment, and Amazon Prime Video. The trio has earlier collaborated on Shakuntala Devi, Sherni (2021), and most recently Jalsa (2022).

The film’s story is written by Menon, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani. The screenplay is credited to Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Kala, and Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Produced by Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, Neeyat also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi in important roles.

