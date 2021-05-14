In 2017, Vidya Balan featured in a movie titled Tumhari Sulu which was a hit at the box office and she won the Best Actress Award at almost all the award functions. The movie was produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar under the banner Ellipsis Entertainment.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Vidya will be once again teaming up with the makers of Tumhari Sulu. Reportedly, the actress has given a nod to a film to be produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

It is said that in the movie Vidya will portray in a strong character with emotional undertones and it will be shot in Mumbai and South India over a 45-day schedule. The untitled film will be reportedly co-produced by Swati Iyer Chawala.

Well, now we wait for an official announcement about the movie.

Meanwhile, Vidya will next be seen in a film titled Sherni. A few weeks ago, there were reports that Sherni might get a direct-to-digital release. However, the makers have not yet made any announcement about it.

Vidya was last seen in Shakuntala Devi which was also released on an OTT platform. A few months ago, while talking to Times Of India, the actress had stated, “Shakuntala Devi released in July, and now because of the pandemic, I don’t know whether my upcoming film Sherni will release in theatres or on an OTT platform. But after a few months, the film will definitely release.”