There were reports that Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah will be teaming up for Suresh Triveni’s next and on Thursday (12) the film was officially announced.

Vidya took to Twitter to announce the film, and inform her fans that the shooting of the film has kickstarted. She tweeted, “Beyond excited to reunite with #SureshTriveni and to team-up with the brilliant @ShefaliShah_ to create something special! 2022 mein #Jalsa hoga! #JalsaBegins Filming @TSeries @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent @ShikhaaSharma03 #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #PrajwalChandrashekar.”

Vidya and Suresh have earlier worked together in Tumhari Sulu (2017) which was a hit at the box office. Jalsa is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, and also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh, Surya Kasibhatla, and Manav Kaul.

While talking about the film, Triveni said, “It is my absolute pleasure to collaborate with T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment on Jalsa and to work with my fantastic crew and cast led by Vidya and Shefali. With Jalsa, we hope to engage, thrill and entertain movie-watchers with a unique tale of powerful characters and precarious circumstances.”

Vidya Balan stated, “I’m very excited to collaborate again with Suresh. Tumhari Sulu was a one-of-a-kind, fun experience and I look forward to us creating something special with Jalsa. Jalsa is an edgy but human story and I can’t wait to firstly start work on and then share it with the world. I’m also delighted to reunite with Abundantia Entertainment and T-series on the back of Sherni and look forward to working with Shefali who I have admired for long as also the rest of amazing cast and awesome crew.”

Shefali Shah said, “I am so excited to be a part of Jalsa. It is a story with such a unique perspective that when Suresh first told me about it, I knew I just had to do it. I’m also excited to work with Vidya, whose work I have deeply admired. It’s also wonderful that I’m working with producers like Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, two companies that are at the forefront of curating interesting and engaging content.”

Jalsa is slated to release in Summer 2022.