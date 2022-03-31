AN alleged sexual assault victim has said the actions of Tory Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan were “pretty clear signs of a child molester”, according to a report.

He told Southwark crown court he had alerted the Conservative Party headquarters about the abuse three days before Khan’s election in 2019, The Times reported.

According to the paper, he later called police again after discovering Khan was sending videos to primary schools during the Covid lockdown.

Khan, 48, who is Muslim and gay, claimed the Catholic schoolboy become upset after asking for advice about his own sexuality.

He has denied sexual assault charges.

Police were called the morning after the alleged incident at the boy’s family home in January 2008. The boy was recorded as saying he did not believe he was the victim of a sexual assault and wanted only a written apology from Khan.

“I don’t care what party he is in, that man sexually assaulted me,” said the victim, pointing at Khan from the witness box during the trial.

The victim repeatedly broke down in tears as he described events following his sister’s 21st birthday party in January 2008, The Times said.

In recorded police interviews, he claimed Khan, then 34, grabbed his cat out of his arms before dragging him upstairs to his bedroom. In one interview he claimed Khan tried to encourage him to put pornography on his computer and told him he was “very -intelligent and attractive”.

The victim told the court he had not seen Khan before or after the party, but days before the general election his mother called to say he was a candidate.

“I don’t think it is right that a person like this is running for public office. If a person has a kid and it happens to them, how could I say the same thing happened to me and I did nothing?,” he was quoted as saying by The Times.

Gudrun Young, QC, representing Khan, said the victim gave three differing accounts of the evening during his interviews with police.

“The allegations are the product of an “overactive imagination”. He had become upset after Khan asked what type of pornography he liked as it might give him some idea of your sort of preference,” she was quoted as saying by the newspaper.