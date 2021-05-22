After the riotous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), actor Vicky Kaushal, writer-director Aditya Dhar, and producer Ronnie Screwvala have joined forces again for a new film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. Billed as a modern-day superhero flick based on Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, The Immortal Ashwatthama also features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

The film was initially set to begin production in 2020. However, the team had to put their plans on hold due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest we hear that the makers are now gearing up to commence the shoot in September and it will be a five-month-long schedule.

“The film goes on the floors in the month of September with a five-month marathon schedule. The idea is to wrap up the film by January 2022 and being a post-production heavy film, invest time on the edit and post production of the film. A tentative shoot schedule has been prepared,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

The makers had initially decided to shoot the film extensively in the European countries. However, owing to the pandemic, they have now decided to shoot primarily in 3 countries – India, Iceland and UAE.

“The initial plan was to shoot extensively in multiple European countries. However, with so much uncertainty around the Covid scenario, the makers have zeroed in on UAE as their primary location with India. They, however, will be flying down to Iceland for a brief schedule. While the recce in the Gulf is done, a team is expected to air dash to Iceland soon for a recce,” the source signs off.

To be made under the banner of RSVP Movies, The Immortal Ashwatthama will be ready for a 2023 release.

