Ever since its release on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video, Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham (2021) has been amassing great love from the audience. The biographical drama, based on the life of one of India’s greatest martyrs Sardar Udham Singh, stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. The National Film Award-winning actor has now thanked the audience for showering so much love on his film.

Kaushal took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself with the famous laddo from the film. Posing in a brown and black stripped t-shirt, the actor shared a heartfelt thanking note for his followers as he thanked them for pouring in love and experiencing the film as well as for befriending Sardar Udham.

“It has been 10 days and the way you have accepted the film and continue to carry it forward has been heart-warming for the team. Cherishing all the love pouring in, Udham Singh style. I guess we both share the same love for laddoos. Thank you so much for not just watching the film but experiencing it. Thank you for befriending Sardar Udham ❤️������.”

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under their respective banners Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, Sardar Udham focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

In addition to Kaushal, the film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch Sardar Udham exclusively on the platform.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Vicky Kaushal, Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham