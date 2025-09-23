Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announce pregnancy on social media

Highlights:

Reports suggest the baby is expected around Diwali, with Kaif already in her third trimester.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has officially confirmed her pregnancy with husband Vicky Kaushal, sharing the news through an intimate monochrome photograph on Instagram. The post quickly went viral, drawing congratulations from fans, colleagues, and industry insiders across social media platforms. In her caption, Kaif described the announcement as the start of her “best chapter,” marking a new personal milestone for the couple.

The Instagram Announcement by Katrina Kaif

The pregnancy reveal featured a black-and-white photo capturing a personal moment between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. In the image, Kaif is dressed in a simple white outfit, with her baby bump clearly visible. Kaushal gently rests his hand on her bump, emphasizing the couple’s shared excitement. The photograph has a casual, polaroid-style aesthetic rather than a polished studio look, which resonated with fans and made the announcement feel genuine and heartfelt.

“Katrina Kaif has made this announcement in a way that feels deeply personal, rather than a staged publicity moment,” noted one entertainment observer. The actor’s choice to share the news via an intimate photograph reinforces her approach to sharing life updates with her audience selectively and meaningfully.

Expected Arrival of Katrina Kaif’s Baby

Reports suggest that Katrina Kaif is already in her third trimester. According to Bollywood Hungama and other industry sources, the baby is likely to arrive around Diwali, which falls next month. While the exact due date has not been publicly confirmed, the couple appears focused on keeping details private, potentially to avoid undue media attention and maintain a sense of normalcy until the baby arrives.

Fan and Industry Reactions

The response to Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy announcement has been overwhelmingly positive. Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, were flooded with congratulatory messages. Fellow actors, including Neha Dhupia, expressed excitement through all-caps messages, while Rajkummar Rao extended his personal congratulations. Fans also engaged in speculation about whether the child might resemble Kaif or Kaushal.

The widespread reaction underscores Katrina Kaif’s influence in Bollywood and her strong connection with audiences. Industry colleagues and fans alike celebrated the announcement, reflecting the actor’s enduring popularity and respected presence within the entertainment community.

What’s Next for Katrina Kaif

Following this announcement, sources indicate that Katrina Kaif plans to take a formal maternity break. She intends to focus on being a hands-on mother, prioritizing her family over new film projects in the immediate future. Her last cinematic release was Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, and no new projects have been officially announced. This hiatus aligns with her approach to life events, allowing her to dedicate time to her family while gradually returning to work afterward.

Fans can expect updates from Katrina Kaif as she shares milestones during her pregnancy, but it is clear that her professional commitments will take a temporary backseat. This period marks a significant personal chapter for the actor, who has maintained a balance between career and private life over the years.