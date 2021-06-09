After talks between Dharma Productions and Lyca Productions to get into a partnership did not come to fruition, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has reportedly sealed a deal with Dharma Productions. If reports are to be believed, Viacom18 Motion Pictures will distribute all forthcoming projects by Karan Johar’s production house.

Sharing some more details, a source in the know tells an online publication, “In what could well be called as one of the biggest acquisitions of recent times, Viacom18 has acquired the distribution rights of Dharma Productions’ entire slate of films.”

The source goes on to add, “This deal came about after the deal between Dharma and Lyca Productions fell through. Karan was still on the lookout for a mega production house with good reach to partner with, and Viacom was exactly that.”

Earlier, Dharma Productions had a close tie with Fox Star Studios and the two worked together on multiple successful projects. But their equation seems to have changed a lot after Fox Star Studios’ merger with Disney. Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, will mark their final collaboration.

The source further adds, “Post the deal with Lyca turning sour, Viacom quite literally came in at the right time. In fact, some in the trade circles are stating that Viacom rescued Dharma Productions at just the right time.”

Dharma Productions, which is one of the leading production houses in India, has an interesting slate of upcoming films, featuring some of the biggest stars of Bollywood. Some of their highly awaited titles include Sooryavanshi, Shershaah, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Mr Lele, and an untitled film with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

The production house is also bankrolling a bilingual film titled Liger, which will mark the Bollywood debut of sensational Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The actioner also stars Ananya Panday.

Tags: Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Lyca Productions, Karan Johar