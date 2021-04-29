Due to the pandemic and lockdown, many films are getting postponed. A couple of days ago, it was announced that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya has been pushed, and now, Venkatesh starrer Narappa is also postponed. The movie was slated to hit the big screens on 14th May 2021.

Venkatesh took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, “In lieu of the pandemic, #Narappa will not be releasing on May 14th . A new theatrical date will be announced once we overcome this unprecedented crisis. Stay safe! #NarappaPostponed #Priyamani @KarthikRathnam3 #SrikanthAddala #ManiSharma @SureshProdns @theVcreations.”

In the tweet, he also shared a statement which read, “Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed. We will bring Narappa to you just when the time is right… Until then, be safe, take care of yourself and stay strong. We will all get through this together. Stay Home and Stay Safe. #NarappaPostponed.”

Directed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa also stars Priyamani in the lead role. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Asuran which starred Dhanush and Manju Warrier. A few weeks ago, Dhanush had won a National Award for his performance in the film.