Many regional films are getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video and joining the list is Telugu movie Narappa which stars Venkatesh and Priyamani in the lead role.

Venkatesh took to Twitter to announce that the movie will premiere on the streaming platform on20th July. He tweeted, “All my well-wishers and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch our film, #Narappa. Your love towards this film has been overwhelming for me and the team, who always ensured to go an extra mile just like Narappa.”

“And, we believe that this love will keep growing until the film will be all yours…Watch it with your near and dear ones at the comfort and safety of your home. #NarappaOnPrime is just a few days and one click away. Releasing on @PrimeVideoIN on July 20,” he further wrote.

Vijay Subramaniam, director, and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in statement, “With Narappa’s global premiere, we are excited to push the envelope further and add another thrilling action-drama to the diverse content slate of Telugu DTS (direct-to-service) films on the service which has so far received a phenomenal response globally. We’re confident that Narappa too will live up to the audience expectations.”

D Suresh Babu, the producer of the film, said, “The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honoured to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film.”

Narappa is a remake of Tamil film Asuran (2019) which starred Dhanush in the lead role.