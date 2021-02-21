It has been only a couple of hours since Malayalam film Drishyam 2 (2021) had its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, but it has come to light that its Hindi and Telugu remakes are already in the works.

Yesterday we reported that Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to return to reprise their roles from Drishyam (2015) in Drishyam 2. And now, the news is coming in that the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film is set to mount the shooting floor in March.

Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati will return to play the lead in the remake. Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who also helmed the original Malayalam version, will direct the Telugu remake. The first part of the Telugu remake, which came out in 2014, was directed by Supriya.

Jeethu Joseph took to his Facebook page on Saturday and made the official announcement. Sharing a photo with Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu Daggubati, he wrote, “Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 is on. Starting in March.”

Drishyam 2 stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique. The film, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has amassed great critical acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Overwhelmed by the rousing response, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page and thanked his fans. “Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to Drishyam 2. I am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of Drishyam 2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it,” he wrote.

