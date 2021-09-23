Last week, International advocacy organisation Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft, announced that Mumbai, India will be represented in the Global Citizen Live broadcast. It includes festivals, events, and performances airing from locations on six continents on 25th September.

According to PTI, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan are the latest Indian personalities to extend their support to the Global Citizen Live campaign.

Many Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Amit Trivedi, Ajay- Atul and Tanishk Bagchi, are participating for the event from Mumbai.

The event will be Anil Kapoor, and it will be held at the Gateway of India. ZEE Entertainment has collaborated with Global Citizen Live as the India broadcast partner. The event will broadcast on the television channels of ZEE.

Global Citizen and Wizcraft teamed up for the first time in 2016 for the Global Citizen Festival India, which took place in Mumbai.