Actor Varun Dhawan is set to begin the last schedule of Citadel. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram Story and dropped a picture from the airport.

In the image, he is seen donning a brown t-shirt. He looks super cool in a summer hat.

If reports are to be believed, Varun is travelling to Serbia for the shoot.

The series is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version.

The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited.

Varun also has Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. Previously the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the decision to push the release of the film was taken.

The film went on floors in April last year in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Bawaal marks the first on-screen collaboration between Varun and Janhvi.