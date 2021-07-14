According to reports, Varun Dhawan has been approached to star in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s next directorial venture.

The actor was last seen in his father David Dhawan’s comic-caper Coolie No. 1 (2020), which had its direct-to-digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. He recently wrapped up his much-awaited film Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik.

Suri, on the other hand, has resumed filming his ongoing project Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in central characters. The film is a sequel to his 2014 directorial Ek Villain. A digital publication reports that Dhawan and Suri have been talking about this action-packed project for a couple of months.

“Varun has been a fan of Mohit’s work and he has liked the basic premise of the film. It is high on action with an intense love story in the backdrop, a space that Varun has not explored till date. With the pandemic uncertainty, Varun is being cautious with the subjects he is greenlighting and has asked Mohit to develop the idea into a full bound script,” divulges the source.

If all goes well, Dhawan and Suri may commence work on the untitled project next year. There is no schedule in place at the moment. But it will surely be an exciting development if the duo joins forces together.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up Bhediya, Dhawan is now looking forward to resuming shoot on Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also features Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Its shoot came to a grinding halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. While several films have resumed production after lockdown restrictions were lifted, the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo is yet to roll the camera.

