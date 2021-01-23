According to reports, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will start shooting for their next film Bhediya at the start of February in Arunachal Pradesh. Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who tasted huge success with his debut film Stree (2018) and followed it up with Bala (2019), will direct the upcoming film for Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Just like Stree, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Bhediya is also a horror-comedy.

Sharing more details on the first shooting schedule of the film, a source in the know informs a publication, “In February, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will take off to Arunachal Pradesh to begin their work on Bhediya. It is going to be a two-month schedule at real locations of the state, before calling it a wrap. The script demanded a certain kind of topography, and Arunachal Pradesh will lend the necessary support to the narrative of the film.”

Bhediya marks the reunion of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon after a long gap of six years. The duo previously starred together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale (2015), which also had Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on its ensemble cast. The two were more recently seen in an item song in Dharma Productions’ Kalank (2019).

In other news, Varun Dhawan is presently busy with his wedding preparations. The Student of the Year (2012) actor is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony in Alibaug on 24th January.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, recently started shooting for her next Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action entertainer stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actress is also awaiting the release of Maddock Films’ Mimi wherein she plays the character of a surrogate mother.

