A British Indian man who won a £3 million property in Cornwall in August with a £25 lottery ticket now wants to sell the property for £4m, according to reports.

Uttam Parmar, 58, and wife Raki, 53, now want to return to their Leicestershire home. Their son Aaron, 26, is a senior manager at an insurance firm in London.

He told media persons that he wants to buy some land or a small property with the money from selling the property which comes with 5.3 acres of scenic countryside of the Camel Estuary.

Parmar, an operations manager for electronic component firm Alps Alpine, said that winning the jackpot was a life-changing win for the family.

“The Cornish people have been extremely welcoming, friendly and helpful. The house and location really is stunning. We’ve enjoyed a fantastic summer here as a family, but we’ve decided to sell and use the money for our future,” he was quoted as saying by the MailOnline.

“I’m quite a normal guy, there’s some celebrity neighbours but I’m not in that showbiz league. It would be nice to meet a celebrity in the neighbourhood but we’d be a bit out of our depth.”

Parmar won the lottery from Omaze Million Pound House Draw. He has been trying his luck on the California-based fundraising platform since 2020.

Omaze, a for-profit fundraising venture, said that the draw raised £1m for Blood Cancer UK apart from making the Parmar family multi-millionaires.

The lottery came with a prize of £50,000 for the family and was mortgage-free, with stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The four-bed Cornwall property was Parmar’s biggest win so far. He had won a coffee table and a TV in earlier competitions.

The win was special for the family as they used to spend holidays in Cornwall for years. The family has been living in a four-bedroom house close to Ashby-de-la-Zouch since 2017.

According to Parmar, the family was in dilemma after the jackpot about whether to stay, rent or sell the porperty. Now they they have made a decision and listed the 4,200 sq ft mansion for £3,999,975 on Rightmove, a UK-based property website.

The property which won Best Newbuild in Cornwall 2020 has modern fittings and a posh decking area with a hot tub.

British chef Gordon Ramsay lives in a £4.4 million pad across the Camel Estuary from Padstow, near to Parmar’s property.