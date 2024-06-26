29.7 C
New York
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUSA's triumph over Pakistan in T20 World Cup boosts cricket's popularity in...
News

USA’s triumph over Pakistan in T20 World Cup boosts cricket’s popularity in America: Ambassador Garcetti

By: vibhuti

Date:

Garcetti hailed the entry of the USA into the Super Eights as a landmark moment.  “I can't believe we upset Pakistan. (Photo credit: Getty images)

Related stories

News

IGF Archer-Amish Award: New literary award to honour Indian fiction

Lord Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi have announced the...
News

US Surgeon General declares gun violence a ‘public health crisis’

The US Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has proclaimed gun...
News

Julian Assange released from UK prison after five years of detention

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been released from a...
News

Canadian court upholds no-fly list for Sikh extremists

A Canadian appellate court has affirmed that Bhagat Singh...
News

India-US to work together to send a ‘powerful message’ to China: Congressman Michael McCaul

The purpose of enhancing relations of India-US, a team...
The USA’s remarkable victory over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup has significantly boosted cricket’s popularity in the country, according to Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India. The co-hosts stunned the former champions in a Super Over during a Group A league match of the ICC event on June 6 in Dallas.
As a result, the Babar Azam-led Pakistani team was eliminated from the tournament before reaching the Super Eights.

“Cricket is a religion, as we often say in India. I think it is a great sport that is only just beginning to take off here in America,” Garcetti remarked.

“But given the number of Indians, South Asians, Australians, Kiwis, South Africans, Brits that live in America or are immigrants to America, it already has an amazing base,” Garcetti mentioned.
“I can’t wait to see it take off and one day be one of the great sports of America,” he added. Garcetti said he has now become a cricket fan. “I have become a cricket nut, as everybody knows. I love cricket. I think more and more Americans are learning to love a game that, you know, we played 150 years ago,” he said.
Garcetti hailed the entry of the USA into the Super Eights as a landmark moment.  “I can’t believe we upset Pakistan. We beat Bangladesh before the World Cup started, and that we came close to beating India. I say close, because as a US ambassador to India, it’s the perfect outcome.
“We came close, but the Indians aren’t upset with me that we beat you. We advanced to the next round,” he said.
Garcetti said getting cricket featured in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 was an important step. “When I helped put cricket into the Olympics here in America for 2028, I did that almost as much as a gift to India as it was to the rest of the cricket-loving world.          “I know how] important it is to the Indian fan, to the Indian soul,” Garcetti said.
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
IGF Archer-Amish Award: New literary award to honour Indian fiction

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian-American couple from Virginia sentenced for forcing relative to work at gas station

Headline news 0
An Indian-American couple has been imprisoned for forcing their...

USTDA approves grant for integrated aviation hub in India’s Hisar airport

News 0
The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) approved a...

Nagarjuna apologizes to differently-abled fan after Mumbai airport incident

Entertainment 0
Nagarjuna recently made headlines when his bodyguard pushed a...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc