Monday, June 3, 2024
Golfer Aditi Ashok tied-29th after tough third round at US Women’s Open

By: vibhuti

Date:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Aditi Ashok of India plays her shot from the second tee during the second round of the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Indian professional golfer Aditi Ashok endured a challenging third round, carding a 3-over-par 73 to place tied-29th at the US Women’s Open Golf Tournament. Her round included two birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey. The double bogey occurred on the fourth hole, where she also lost two shots on the first day.

Aditi’s scores for the first two rounds were 73 and 71, putting her at 7-over in her 29th Major. The Indian golfer, who narrowly missed a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is still seeking her first top-20 finish in a Major.

The course has proven difficult, with only five players under par and three co-leaders. The lead at 5-under is shared by Wichanee Meechai (69), Andrea Lee (67), and Minjee Lee (66).

Former British Open champion Hinako Shibuno carded seven birdies for a 66, placing her two shots behind the leaders. Yuka Saso was another shot back after saving strokes with her putter and a sublime shot over a bunker to a tight pin on the par-3 17th. She finished with a 69 after dropping two shots late.

Several big names, including Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang, missed the cut on this tough course. The prize purse this week is $2.4 million for the winner, the largest in women’s golf.

