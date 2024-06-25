29.3 C
New York
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUS Surgeon General declares gun violence a 'public health crisis’
News

US Surgeon General declares gun violence a ‘public health crisis’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Vivek Murthy (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Julian Assange released from UK prison after five years of detention

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been released from a...
News

Canadian court upholds no-fly list for Sikh extremists

A Canadian appellate court has affirmed that Bhagat Singh...
News

India-US to work together to send a ‘powerful message’ to China: Congressman Michael McCaul

The purpose of enhancing relations of India-US, a team...
News

Hate crime: Texas woman convicted for harassing Indian-American woman in 2022

A Texas woman named Esmeralda Upton was proven guilty...
News

India rejects china’s calls to resume direct flight services after four years

China is urging India to restart direct passenger flights...

The US Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has proclaimed gun violence a “public health crisis” and has called for stringent firearm regulations in a significant advisory released on Tuesday. This advisory, a first from the Surgeon General’s office, wields considerable influence in shaping public health perspectives despite its limited direct authority.

Murthy underscored the pressing need to tackle the widespread effects of gun violence in the United States. “Firearm violence is an urgent public health crisis that has resulted in loss of life, unimaginable pain, and profound grief for far too many Americans,” he stated. He further highlighted that no American, especially children, should have to live in the shadow of firearm violence.

The report details that in 2022, firearms were responsible for the deaths of 48,204 individuals, including those from suicides. It also notes that firearms have overtaken motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death among Americans aged 1-19.

The advisory recommends several measures to mitigate gun violence, including mandates for safe firearm storage, universal background checks, and a ban on assault weapons. Murthy emphasised that “It will take the collective commitment of our nation to turn the tide on firearm violence,” urging for investments in research, community education, and mental health support.

Drawing parallels to past public health campaigns, such as the efforts to reduce tobacco use, the advisory suggests that similar regulatory and perceptual shifts are necessary to effectively address gun violence.

- Advertisement -

Efforts by President Joe Biden and gun control advocates to implement such reforms have often faced resistance from the firearm lobby and Republican lawmakers. Legal challenges have also arisen against executive and state-level actions aimed at regulating gun ownership, invoking Second Amendment rights.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Julian Assange released from UK prison after five years of detention

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Julian Assange released from UK prison after five years of detention

News 0
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been released from a...

Virat Kohli’s life-sized statue unveiled at Times Square

Headline news 0
A life-size statue of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has...

Local wedding band in India’s Jaipur plays Travis Scott’s FEIN, video goes viral

Entertainment 0
A recent viral video has captured the attention of...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc