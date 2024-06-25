US Surgeon General declares gun violence a ‘public health crisis’

The US Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has proclaimed gun violence a “public health crisis” and has called for stringent firearm regulations in a significant advisory released on Tuesday. This advisory, a first from the Surgeon General’s office, wields considerable influence in shaping public health perspectives despite its limited direct authority.

Murthy underscored the pressing need to tackle the widespread effects of gun violence in the United States. “Firearm violence is an urgent public health crisis that has resulted in loss of life, unimaginable pain, and profound grief for far too many Americans,” he stated. He further highlighted that no American, especially children, should have to live in the shadow of firearm violence.

The report details that in 2022, firearms were responsible for the deaths of 48,204 individuals, including those from suicides. It also notes that firearms have overtaken motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death among Americans aged 1-19.

The advisory recommends several measures to mitigate gun violence, including mandates for safe firearm storage, universal background checks, and a ban on assault weapons. Murthy emphasised that “It will take the collective commitment of our nation to turn the tide on firearm violence,” urging for investments in research, community education, and mental health support.

Drawing parallels to past public health campaigns, such as the efforts to reduce tobacco use, the advisory suggests that similar regulatory and perceptual shifts are necessary to effectively address gun violence.

Efforts by President Joe Biden and gun control advocates to implement such reforms have often faced resistance from the firearm lobby and Republican lawmakers. Legal challenges have also arisen against executive and state-level actions aimed at regulating gun ownership, invoking Second Amendment rights.