Studying in the US under Trump? Here’s key advice for Indian students in 2025

With student visa rules tightening and cuts to university funding on the horizon, many Indian students are facing uncertainty about studying in the US under the Trump administration.

In the 2023-24 academic year, Indian students made up the largest group of international enrollees in the US—over 3.31 lakh students—of which nearly 60 per cent were postgraduates.

However, new immigration policies, nationalistic hiring preferences, and changes to popular work programs like OPT (Optional Practical Training) are forcing students to reassess their academic and professional plans.

Education consultants and immigration lawyers are offering a word of caution—and solid advice—for students heading to the US this year or planning to apply for upcoming academic sessions.

1. Be Ready to Return After Graduation

Education consultant Viral Doshi emphasizes that students must approach studying in the US with a learning-first mindset, not employment-first. “Go with the intention to study, not with expectations of long-term job security,” he says. Due to policy shifts, including a proposed bill to eliminate OPT, the pathway to working in the US post-study is uncertain. With the “Make America Great Again” narrative resurfacing, nationalism may play a role in hiring priorities, giving American citizens the edge in job markets.

Companies are increasingly hesitant to hire international students who may face difficulties securing a work visa like the H1B. As a result, students must be mentally and financially prepared to return home after completing their degrees.

2. Don’t Rely on Assistantships or Campus Jobs

Postgraduate students, in particular, often rely on teaching or research assistantships to fund their education. However, Pratibha Jain, CEO of Eduabroad Consulting, warns that this may no longer be a viable option. “Due to funding cuts, universities are scaling back assistantships, and any available roles may go to US citizens,” she explains.

If you’re counting on assistantships to cover even a fraction of your living expenses, reconsider. Jain advises students to defer their admission unless they have at least 80% of their funding secured through personal savings or education loans. “Don’t assume you’ll get an on-campus job to make up the difference. Go with the full funds in hand,” she urges.

3. Follow the Rules—No Margin for Error

Under the stricter regime, even minor rule violations could jeopardize a student’s visa status. Jain advises incoming students to begin academic preparation while still in India, and maintain excellent attendance and grades once enrolled. “Universities are no longer likely to be lenient with academic probation or late payments,” she notes.

Immigration attorney Chand Parvathaneni echoes this sentiment, warning students about seemingly “minor” offenses such as driving without a license, reckless driving, or walking on the street while intoxicated. “These small infractions are increasingly causing visa issues,” he says. He also stresses the importance of paying tuition on time and maintaining steady academic progress.

4. Clean Up Your Social Media and Avoid Activism

Another growing concern is social media monitoring. Consultants are warning students to avoid posting controversial or political content online. “Even private posts related to political activism can be scrutinized,” Doshi cautions.

Piyush Kumar of IDP Education urges students to ensure their online activity aligns with US values of peace and social harmony. The takeaway: steer clear of sharing divisive or politically charged content, especially if you’re in the visa approval process.

5. Consider Deferring Postgrad Plans

If you’re planning on a postgraduate program and are relying on future employment in the US to repay an education loan, think twice. Jain suggests that postgraduates may be more affected than undergraduates. While the quality of education may remain unchanged, access to post-study employment opportunities could be severely impacted for the next couple of years.

She recommends deferring admission to 2027 or 2028 so that students graduate closer to 2030—by which time, policies may have become more favorable. “Students taking large loans should consider waiting. Government jobs are shrinking, and private sector employers are prioritizing US citizens,” she says.

What Indian Students Should Do Right Now:

Secure 80 per cent or more of your educational funding before departing

Don’t count on campus jobs or assistantships

Follow all visa, academic, and conduct rules meticulously

Clean your social media—avoid anything political or controversial

Be prepared to return to India after your course ends

Postgrad students relying on loans should consider deferring by a year or two

In these changing times, careful planning and realistic expectations will be essential for Indian students pursuing higher education in the US.