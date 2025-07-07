US stocks tumble as Trump’s August 1 tariff deadline sparks market jitters and global trade uncertainty

Advertisements

US stocks opened lower on Monday (7) as investors grew cautious ahead of a looming tariff deadline set by the Trump administration.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3 per cent in early trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96 points, or 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.5 per cent.

The declines came as the administration began sending formal warnings to trading partners that higher tariffs could take effect on August 1 if new trade deals are not reached.

Trump Administration Sets August 1 as Tariff Start Date

President Donald Trump’s administration announced that letters would go out to dozens of countries starting Monday (7), warning that tariffs—initially announced in April—would be reinstated or increased on August 1 unless bilateral trade agreements are finalized.

The move gives trading partners a three-week window to negotiate deals and avoid the higher duties, which include a base 10 per cent tariff on most imports and additional levies of up to 50 per cent for some countries.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that about 100 smaller trading partners would receive these letters, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized that the administration is finalizing both the new tariff rates and trade agreements.

The U.S. has already reached deals with the United Kingdom and Vietnam, and is making progress with the European Union and India, though talks with Japan are reportedly lagging.

Sector Losses and Key Movers

The tariff uncertainty weighed heavily on most sectors of the S&P 500, with technology and consumer-related stocks leading the declines.

Tesla tumbled 7.9 per cent, the largest drop among S&P 500 stocks, amid an escalating feud between CEO Elon Musk and President Trump over Musk’s plan to launch a third political party and his criticism of the administration’s spending bill.

Other notable losers included Oracle, down 2.5 per cent, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, which fell 2.2 per cent. Molina Healthcare dropped 6% after lowering its profit guidance due to rising costs, echoing recent troubles reported by UnitedHealth Group.

Global and Economic Context

The downbeat start to the week follows a record-setting run for U.S. stocks, which had climbed to new highs after a strong jobs report last week. Bond yields were mixed, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising to 4.37 per cent from 4.34 per cent late Thursday (3). Oil prices fluctuated as OPEC agreed to increase production by 548,000 barrels per day in August; U.S. benchmark crude rose 0.5 per cent, while Brent crude increased 1 per cent.

Internationally, European stock indexes were mostly higher, while Asian markets closed mostly lower, reflecting global uncertainty over the U.S. trade stance.

Negotiations and Market Volatility

Analysts say the near-term outlook for markets will depend on the outcome of ongoing trade negotiations and the scope of tariffs ultimately imposed. While Trump has signaled that the August 1 deadline could be extended for countries negotiating in good faith, the lack of clarity has left financial markets on edge.

As the administration pursues its aggressive realignment of U.S. trade policy, investors are bracing for continued volatility and closely watching for any announcements of new trade deals or tariff changes in the days ahead.