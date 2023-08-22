25.4 C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
US court stays extradition of Tahawwur Rana

By: Shelbin MS

A US court has ordered a stay on the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India where he faces a trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rana, 62, faces charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and key locations across Mumbai.

In his latest order, district judge Dale S Fischer of the US District Court in Central California said Rana’s “ex parte application” seeking a stay on his extradition was granted.

“The extradition of Rana to India is stayed pending the conclusion of his appeal before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit,” Judge Fischer said in the order issued last Friday (18).

In doing so the judge overrode the government’s recommendations that there should be no stay on Rana’s extradition.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit asked Rana to submit his argument before October 10 and the US Government has been asked to submit its response by November 8.

India filed a complaint on June 10, 2020, seeking the provisional arrest of Rana with a view towards extradition. The administration of president Joe Biden supported and approved his extradition to India.

Previous article
Security intensified at Indian Embassy in Washington

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain's oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

