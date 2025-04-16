US-China trade war escalates: What 245% tariff means for global economy and Indian-Americans

As tensions flare once again between the United States and China, Indian-American communities and global markets are watching closely. In a bold escalation, the US has announced that China could now face tariffs of up to 245 per cent on imports, citing retaliatory actions and national security concerns related to critical mineral dependencies.

The announcement, made from the White House on Tuesday (15), follows President Donald Trump’s executive order authorizing an investigation into America’s heavy reliance on foreign imports of essential materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, and rare-earth elements—key to producing batteries and electric vehicles.

Until recently, the US had imposed a 145 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, while China responded with a 125 per cent duty on American goods. The sharp increase to 245 per cent represents an aggressive stance by Washington, although the administration has yet to clarify if the hike is cumulative or sector-specific. This move is widely interpreted as an effort to counteract China’s retaliatory economic tactics.

The tariff spike is likely to have ripple effects not just on trade balances but also on the livelihoods of Indian-origin professionals, entrepreneurs, and students living in the United States. With supply chains under strain, Indian-American businesses that rely on Chinese goods could face cost inflation, while students and tech professionals worry about broader policy shifts under Trump’s administration.

In response, China expressed strong criticism. A government spokesman accused the US of “blackmail” and urged dialogue based on “equality and mutual respect.” Yet, the same day, Beijing announced that its economy had grown by a surprising 5.4 per cent in Q1, with industrial production and retail sales beating expectations. Still, officials admitted the global outlook remained “complex and severe.”

President Trump, meanwhile, doubled down. He told reporters, “The ball is in China’s court. We don’t have to make a deal—they do.” He also blamed China for backing out of a large Boeing deal and defended his tariff push as a strategy to force fairer trade terms and protect American industries.

The implications for Indian Americans extend further. As a growing number of Indian students and tech workers navigate visa challenges and rising living costs, economic uncertainties caused by tariff wars could make things harder—especially for those in import-export businesses or working in sectors tied to electronics and manufacturing.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has also weighed in, warning of a 0.2 per cent decline in global merchandise trade in 2025, with potential downside risks possibly pushing the fall to 1.5 per cent. These uncertainties, experts say, may prompt India to deepen trade ties with both the US and China to maintain strategic balance.

In a symbolic gesture, China has also reached out to India, suggesting the two nations “make the elephant and dragon dance,” and jointly resist US trade dominance—echoing Beijing’s growing interest in forming alternative trade alliances.

As the standoff continues, Indian Americans are left grappling with what the future holds for US-China relations—and how it might shape the global economic landscape they live and work in.