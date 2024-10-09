17 C
Headline news

US calls for protection of Hindus in Bangladesh during Durga Puja amid rising threats

By: vibhuti

Members of the Hindu Community gather at Shahbag to protest against the vandalism in Hindu Temples and houses around the country after the fall of Bangladesh's Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 10, 2024. (Photo by Anik Rahman / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by ANIK RAHMAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

In light of increasing attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, the United States has voiced concern and called for the protection of minority rights, particularly during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the growing violence and threats against the Hindu community, stressing the importance of safeguarding the rights of minorities in Bangladesh and globally.

“Of course, we want to see the rights of minorities protected in Bangladesh as also is true all around the world,” Miller stated during his daily press briefing.

This statement follows the political upheaval in Bangladesh, which saw the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August and her subsequent escape to India. Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, now heads the caretaker government as protests and unrest continue to shake the nation.

According to a United Nations report, over 600 people, including members of the Hindu community, have lost their lives during the violent protests that led to the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

With Durga Puja, one of the most significant festivals for Hindus, approaching, the threats posed by religious fundamentalist groups are causing widespread concern. These groups have reportedly issued warnings against the celebration of Durga Puja, banning immersions in open rivers and calling for the cancellation of public holidays typically observed during the festival.

India has taken a firm stance, urging the interim government of Bangladesh to ensure that Hindu religious events proceed peacefully. The Indian government has expressed concern over the escalating violence and the targeting of the Hindu minority in the country.

Diplomatic sources indicate that India has communicated the need for security and protection of Hindu communities to the current Bangladeshi authorities.

The political instability in Bangladesh has exacerbated tensions between the majority Muslim and minority Hindu communities, sparking fears of further unrest during the festival season.

As international attention turns toward the situation, the call for peace and protection of minority rights is growing louder, with the US and other countries urging the caretaker government to take swift action to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of all citizens.

