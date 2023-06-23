Movies are one of the best ways to spend time with family. Spending quality time over bowls of popcorn and a story that makes everyone across the ages laugh, cry and feel happy can be the key to quality family time. South Asian movies, particularly with their largely family-oriented stories, have been creating family entertainment magic, with Salman Khan delivering some of the biggest family entertainers over the years. As ZEE5 Global gears up for the World Digital Premiere of Khan’s latest family drama, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, here’s a look back at some of his iconic family movies currently streaming.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

A riveting tale that blends action, drama, comedy, and romance, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan follows two younger siblings who have to postpone their marriage until their elder brother finds love. As the elder brother’s bachelor status persists, the question remains: will he eventually tie the knot? The complete family entertainer is set to have its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global.

Maine Pyar Kiya

The romantic musical, Maine Pyar Kiya, sees a young boy’s rise in love. However, standing between him and the love of his life is an unrelenting father to whom he must prove himself to win his daughter’s hand.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Family drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun follows the journey of Prem when he meets his brother Rajesh’s sister-in-law, Nisha, and falls in love. However, fate has other plans for the lovers when Nisha’s sister unexpectedly dies, and she is expected to marry Rajesh.

Veer

The action film shares the story of a warring Prince and a King in colonial India. While Prince Veer Pratap wants to rid his kingdom and India of the British, his opponent King Gyanendra Singh supports them. The prince is forced to flee and hide in the desert, but he seeks his revenge by kidnapping the King’s daughter, however, fate holds other plans for him.

Partner

The comedy-drama follows the life of Prem Kulkarni, a love guru who doles out advice to woo love interests. The film revolves around a special case Prem comes across involving a one-sided workplace romance, but the case later charts a new destiny for his life.

Antim

This film follows the journey of Rahuliya (Ayush Sharma), a farmer’s son who is compelled to leave his village and venture into the city. As fate would have it, he transforms into a feared gangster, crossing paths with the relentless Inspector Rajveer Singh Sandhu (Salman Khan), determined to eradicate crime. However, fate holds other plans for both.

