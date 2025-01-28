UK Trade Secretary to visit India in February for FTA talks

UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will visit India next month to advance negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations. The visit, scheduled for February, follows UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement in late 2024 about relaunching the talks after discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Brazil.

The bilateral trading relationship between the UK and India reached £41 billion in the year ending September 2024. Reynolds emphasized the importance of strengthening these ties, saying, “India is a top priority partner for the UK, and we want to elevate that ambition across all aspects of our relationship, but also to take it to new heights.”

Reynolds confirmed the urgency of finalizing the deal, stating, “I want to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to deliver growth for both countries through the trade deal we’re talking about, through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Technology Security Initiative. And I can let you know, exclusively, I hear what you say about urgency, [that] I’ve just been finalizing my own visit to India next month to make sure we proceed on that basis.”

The talks were delayed due to general elections in both countries in 2024. Reynolds underscored the global significance of an FTA, noting it would enhance supply chains, benefit businesses and consumers, and signal India’s commitment to international trade.