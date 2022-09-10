Two ancestral properties of UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s father in North Goa have been grabbed by an unidentified person, said an official as quoted by news agency PTI. Following the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Goa police registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

Braveman is an Indian-origin barrister and was appointed as the UK’s new Home Secretary by newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss this week.

Her father, Christie Fernandes has complained about the wrongful seizure of his two ancestral properties measuring 13,900 square metres in Goa’s Assagao, Superintendent of Police (SIT) Nidhi Vasan told PTI.

The SIT, based on the complaint, has registered an FIR and the investigation has begun into the case, the SP said, adding that some unidentified person had filed inventory proceedings through power of attorney with respect to the properties 3 in Assagao village owned by him and his family members.

According to the complaint registered, the inventory proceedings were filed prior to July 27 this year, and information about it came to the surface in August.

Christie Fernandes filed a complaint to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh, and Goa NRI Commissionerate through an e-mail.

“The e-mail was received by the department last week, and it was forwarded to the state home department. The NRI Commissionerate does not have the authority to investigate such cases. Hence, we forwarded the case to the home department,” Goa NRI commissioner Narendra Sawaikar told PTI.

Earlier this year, the Goa government formed the SIT comprising officials from the state police, revenue, and Archives and Archaeology Department to investigate land grabbing cases.

Currently, the SIT is investigating more than 100 land grabbing cases in Goa and arrested more than 15 persons, including two officials from Archives and Archaeology Department.

