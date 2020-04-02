The UK’s coronoavirus death toll rose 24 percent to 2,921 as of April 1.

As of 0800 GMT on April 2, a total of 163,194 people had been tested of which 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said.

“Of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died,” the ministry said.

NHS England said that of the 561 people who died in English hospitals in the previous 24-hour cycle, 44 had no underlying health conditions. The age range of those without underlying health conditions was 25 to 100 years old.

The UK has one of the worst official death tolls in the world, after Italy, Spain, the United States, France, China and Iran.

Worldwide, the coronavirus death toll is more than 47,000.