In a statement issued on Monday (29), the British government said it was “appalled” at the recently implemented anti-homosexuality law by the Ugandan government.

The government further emphasised its unequivocal opposition to the imposition of the death penalty in any circumstances.

“This legislation undermines the protections and freedoms of all Ugandans enshrined in the Ugandan Constitution,” Andrew Mitchell, a minister in the foreign office department, said in a statement.

“It will increase the risk of violence, discrimination and persecution, will set back the fight against HIV/AIDs, and will damage Uganda’s international reputation,” he added, describing the law as “deeply discriminatory.”

Despite facing widespread condemnation from the international community and the potential threat of sanctions from aid donors, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has signed a law that incorporates the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.”

In response, the British foreign office affirmed its commitment to defending human rights and promoting freedoms within Uganda.

