TWO people have been convicted of murdering a Leicester man who was found fatally injured in the boot of a car.

Anand Parmar, 47, who was brutally attacked, died in a hospital on April 12 last year, a day after the incident.

Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday (15) convicted Renaldo Baptiste, 35, and Jeffrey Carew, 22, after a trial that followed a complex investigation.

A third man, Jurrat Khan, 25, was found guilty of manslaughter. The police described all three attackers as “extremely dangerous individuals.”

Patrol officers stumbled upon the case when they were attending a different incident. They saw a Vauxhall Astra being driven erratically on Brighton Road.

They pursued the driver, Khan, and detained him with the keys to the Astra.

When officers opened the boot, they found Parmar unconscious with head and chest injuries.

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died of his injuries.

Khan, of Wakerley Road in Leicester and known as “Lutes” due to his connections to Luton, was arrested.

An investigation established that Baptiste and Carew, both of Marsh Close, had been involved in the crime.

A person, known to Parmar, revealed to the detectives that they had picked up Khan in the Astra on the night of April 11.

Parmar then parked in Andrewes Street in Leicester when the driver’s window was smashed.

According to Parmer’s acquaintance, Carew hit them on the head with a bottle. Baptiste was present there and appeared to be directing Carew. The Astra and another car were then driven off.

Baptiste was arrested in Leicester the next day and Carew in Wales three days later.

At a previous court hearing, both Baptiste and Carew pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood thanked the prosecution CPS lawyer Hitesh Keshvala and others for their help.

The convicts will be sentenced on May 13.