One of the most popular and trending names in the streaming space right now is debutant Chintan Rachchh. The actor has gained massive popularity for his character of Faruq Manzoor in Netflix’s Class. The internet has gone insane over the actor’s performance in the series as well as his devastatingly handsome looks and appearances.

Check out some tweets about fans crushing on Chintan Rachchh that capture the devotion of his fandom, and they’re so relatable. Fans have flooded his entire social media platforms with love and power to do such a brave and massive character like Faruq. Perhaps it’s his incredible acting ability while playing or his perfect bone structure. Maybe it’s his lustrous locks of hair. It could also be the fact that he looks like the subject of a Renaissance painting coming to life. For all the Faruq Manzoor fans out there, these thirsty tweets will totally speak to you.

We can definitively say that Chintan has truly left a mark in the minds of the audience for his outstanding performance and how suppresses his feelings are.

Chintan Rachchh began his career as a poet and theater artist before making his acting debut in the Netflix series “Class” alongside Anjali Sivaraman, Piyush Khati, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Ayesha Kanga.