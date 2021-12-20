The book is set to come out in January.

Tusshar Kapoor is elated to announce his book Bachelor Dad. For the uninitiated, Kapoor welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor in 2016 via surrogacy. He is now set to share his journey to fatherhood in his upcoming book.

Talking about the same, Tusshar Kapoor said, “Becoming a father has been one of the most cherished moments of my life, and my first book, Bachelor Dad, talks about how I took a slightly unconventional road to fatherhood.”

“I have been lucky in that. I have had the support of some amazing people on this journey but my decision to become a single father also raised several questions which I have tried to address on various media platforms, though the message has often been lost in translation. Perhaps that’s why I’m feeling joyous now because part of my objective to write this book was to share an honest picture about my life, and that will finally be fulfilled,” he added.

The Golmaal actor revealed that Bachelor Dad will be published by Penguin India. “Published by Penguin India, my book is my story in my voice. I hope when you read it, you walk away inspired to be a little more honest and a little braver,” he concluded.

Bachelor Dad is scheduled to hit the shelves next month.