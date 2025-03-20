Trump warns of total annihilation for Yemen’s Houthis, calls on Iran to halt support

Former US President Donald Trump has renewed his call for Iran to cease its support for the Houthis, vowing that the Yemeni group will face complete destruction at the hands of the United States. His statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Red Sea and continued Houthi missile attacks on Israel.

Trump’s remarks, made in a social media post on Wednesday, followed fresh claims by the Houthis of launching assaults on American warships in the Red Sea and firing a missile at Israel. The previous day, US forces conducted new airstrikes targeting Houthi strongholds in Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

“Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight, and never will be,” Trump wrote. “They will be completely annihilated!”

The United States has intensified military operations against the Houthis in recent months. The group, which controls Sanaa and other regions in Yemen, claims its attacks on Red Sea shipping and Israel are in response to Israel’s war in Gaza. The Houthis had temporarily halted their Red Sea attacks during a Gaza truce but resumed them earlier this month, citing Israel’s continued blockade of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The renewed violence comes as Israel faces increased pressure over its military actions in Gaza, with growing international calls for a ceasefire. The Houthis argue that their missile strikes are meant to pressure Israel into ending its offensive, which has resulted in significant Palestinian casualties.

Trump also referenced reports suggesting that while Iran may be reducing its direct support for the Houthis, it continues to send supplies. “Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote. “Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly.”

Trump had previously warned Iran of potential retaliation if it failed to rein in the Houthis. While Iran is known to be allied with the group, the extent of its control over Houthi operations remains uncertain. Tehran has denied direct involvement in the Houthis’ military decisions.

Under the Biden administration, the US also launched multiple airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen. However, the campaign did not deter the group from continuing its attacks. The Houthis have repeatedly targeted shipping routes in the Red Sea, a crucial global trade corridor, raising concerns about maritime security.

With Trump positioning himself as a strongman in global conflicts, his latest comments signal a hardline approach should he return to office. As tensions in the Middle East remain high, the future of US policy toward the Houthis, Iran, and the broader regional conflict remains a focal point of international attention.