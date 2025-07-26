Trump warns Europe over immigration: “Get your act together or lose europe”

Advertisements

US President Donald Trump has once again made headlines in Europe, issuing a stern warning about immigration on the continent. Speaking to reporters after arriving in Scotland on Saturday (26), Trump declared, “On immigration, you better get your act together. You’re not going to have Europe anymore.” He continued to emphasize what he described as a “horrible invasion,” claiming that unchecked immigration was “killing” Europe and threatened its very existence.

According to Trump, immigration is not only straining resources but is fundamentally altering European societies. “You got to stop the horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe, many countries in Europe,” he stated. Trump credited some unnamed European leaders for resisting the influx but lamented that they have not been properly recognized for their efforts: “I could name them right now, but I’m gonna embarrass other ones. This immigration is killing Europe,” he said.

Trump’s Hardline Immigration Stance at Home

During the same conversation, Trump also boasted about his administration’s tough actions on immigration in the United States. “As you know, last month, we had nobody entering our country. We took out a lot of bad people that got there,” he claimed, touting the effectiveness of his border policies.

Since his return to office in January, Trump has aggressively expanded deportation efforts, announcing what he describes as “the largest migrant deportation programme in US history.”

According to reports, thousands of undocumented immigrants have already been removed from the country. These policies, however, have generated widespread protests throughout the US, which continues to have the world’s largest immigrant population.

European Tour: A Blend of Business and Diplomacy

Trump’s visit to Scotland marks the start of a broader European tour. He plans to visit his two golf resorts in Scotland, including the Turnberry resort on the west coast, where he will spend the weekend. On Monday (28), he will inaugurate a new golf course at his Aberdeen property, naming it in honor of his mother who was originally from Scotland.

During his European stay, Trump is scheduled to meet key leaders including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. His meeting with Starmer will include celebrations over a newly finalized US-UK trade deal, which Trump described as “a great deal for both” countries.

Trump is also expected to meet Scottish First Minister John Swinney, who had previously backed Trump’s 2024 presidential opponent, Kamala Harris.

Trump’s remarks and policies continue to stoke controversy and debate across both sides of the Atlantic, signaling that immigration will remain a central issue in his administration and in global politics.