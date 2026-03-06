Trump says US will focus on ending Iran war before shifting attention to Cuba

Highlights:

Trump says the US wants to “finish” the Iran conflict before addressing Cuba.

Claims US and Israeli forces have weakened Iran’s military capabilities.

Iranian leaders are reaching out to negotiate an end to the conflict.

Suggests Cuba may be interested in negotiations with Washington.

Trump says global oil markets have remained stable despite the war.

President Donald Trump said the United States intends to complete its military and strategic objectives in the ongoing conflict with Iran before shifting diplomatic attention to Cuba, indicating a possible change in Washington’s foreign policy priorities once the current war concludes.

Trump made the remarks at the White House during an event marking the Inter Miami CF championship victory in Major League Soccer. During the interaction with reporters, he said the administration’s immediate focus remains the war involving Iran but suggested that relations with Cuba could become a future priority.

Trump says Iran conflict is the immediate priority

Trump said the administration wants to bring the Iran conflict to a conclusion before addressing other geopolitical matters.

“We want to finish this one first,” Trump said while referring to the conflict with Iran. “But that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba.”

The comment indicated that the White House may shift its strategic attention toward Cuba once the situation in the Middle East stabilizes. Trump did not provide details about what potential engagement with Cuba might involve but suggested diplomatic developments could occur after the Iran war.

US–Cuba relations have historically been complicated, shaped by decades of political tensions, sanctions, and policy changes across different administrations. Trump’s remarks suggested the possibility of renewed negotiations or discussions with Havana at some point in the future.

Trump claims US and Israeli forces weakened Iran’s military

During the event, Trump also discussed the progress of the ongoing military operations involving Iran. He said the United States and Israel had carried out actions that significantly reduced Iran’s military capacity.

“The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy, far ahead of schedule,” Trump said.

According to Trump, Iranian military infrastructure has suffered major losses during the conflict. He stated that Iran’s air force and air defense systems are no longer operational.

Trump also said US forces had targeted Iranian naval assets. He claimed that 24 Iranian ships had been sunk in a short period during the conflict.

However, Trump did not provide operational details supporting the claims, and independent verification of those statements was not immediately available.

Trump says Iranian leaders are seeking negotiations

Trump also said that Iranian officials had reached out to explore the possibility of negotiations to end the conflict.

“They’re calling, they’re saying, ‘How do we make a deal?’” Trump said. “I said, ‘You’re being a little bit late, and we want to fight now more than they do.’”

The president suggested that Iran may now be interested in negotiating terms after suffering military setbacks. However, Trump indicated that the United States is not rushing into talks and intends to continue military operations for the time being.

He also called on Iranian political leaders and diplomats to consider participating in shaping the country’s future governance.

Trump suggested that those willing to cooperate with Washington could help build what he described as a “new and better Iran.” The statement indicated the administration’s interest in potential political changes following the conflict, although no specific policy framework was outlined.

Trump says oil markets remain stable during the war

Trump also addressed concerns about the global energy market during the ongoing war.

He said oil prices had largely stabilized despite the geopolitical tensions. Energy markets often react strongly to conflicts involving major oil-producing regions, particularly in the Middle East.

“The oil seems to have pretty much stabilised,” Trump said.

Trump added that the administration may introduce additional measures aimed at easing pressure on global energy markets if needed.

Trump indicates Cuba could become next diplomatic focus

While the immediate priority remains the Iran conflict, Trump’s comments suggested that Cuba could become a future area of diplomatic attention for the United States.

Trump said Cuban leaders appear interested in reaching an agreement with Washington, although he did not elaborate on the nature of possible negotiations.

Relations between the United States and Cuba have long been shaped by political differences and economic sanctions. Over the years, US policy toward Cuba has shifted between engagement and restrictions depending on the administration in power.

Trump’s remarks suggested that once the Iran conflict concludes, Washington could explore new diplomatic initiatives involving Havana.

For now, however, Trump emphasized that the administration’s primary focus remains the ongoing war with Iran, which he described as the central foreign policy challenge facing the United States at this time.