Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden’s security clearance in retaliatory move, says ‘Joe, you’re fired’

Trump Revokes Biden’s Security Clearance in Retaliatory Move

In a direct retaliation to what happened in 2021, US President Donald Trump has officially revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearance, blocking his access to classified information. Trump made the announcement on Friday (7) through his Truth Social platform, asserting that Biden no longer needed access to intelligence briefings.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The move mirrors what Biden did four years ago, when he prevented Trump from accessing classified information after leaving office. At the time, Biden justified his decision by citing Trump’s “erratic behavior”, particularly after the January 6 Capitol riot and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump reminded the public of Biden’s past actions, stating, “He (Biden) set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents.”

Trump further justified his decision by referencing Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents. The report, released in 2024, noted concerns about Biden’s “poor memory” and questioned whether he could be trusted with sensitive national security information.

Trump emphasized these concerns in his statement, writing, “The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security – JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Biden’s 2021 decision to revoke Trump’s security clearance was driven by concerns over Trump’s post-election conduct and the violent events of January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the US Capitol. At the time, Biden defended his decision, stating, “Trump’s ‘erratic’ behavior should prevent him from getting the intelligence briefings.”

The courtesy of providing intelligence briefings to former presidents has long been a tradition in the US government, allowing past leaders to stay informed and offer guidance when necessary. However, Trump and Biden’s unprecedented political rivalry has led to both administrations breaking this norm.

Trump’s latest move comes on the heels of his historic return to the White House. In November 2024, he defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, in a stunning political comeback. This victory has cemented his place as one of the most controversial and polarizing figures in modern American politics.

As tensions between the two political rivals continue to escalate, this decision is likely to further fuel the ongoing political divide in the United States.