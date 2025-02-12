Trump’s reaction to Musk’s son picking nose goes viral during Oval office press conference | Watch video

During a joint press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday (11), President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk addressed reporters regarding a new executive order aimed at reducing the federal workforce. However, the event took an unexpected turn when Trump appeared to react with visible disgust to Musk’s young son, X Æ A-Xii, who was present at the event.

While Musk spoke to the press, his son X Æ A-Xii stood in front of him. At one point, the child seemed to say something, prompting Trump to gesture as if attempting to quiet him. Moments later, X was caught picking his nose, a normal act for a child his age, but Trump’s reaction was anything but subtle. He turned away from the child in apparent frustration, a moment that was quickly caught on camera and went viral online.

🚀 MUSK & TRUMP IN THE OVAL OFFICE—BUT LITTLE X STEALS THE SHOW! 🇺🇸 Elon Musk is standing next to President Trump, talking about cutting the deficit in half—and his 4-year-old son, X, is just casually hanging off his dad’s shoulders, whispering to Trump, and picking his nose. 😂… pic.twitter.com/exC8P4pgwM — Francois Leclerc (@f_leclerc20037) February 11, 2025

Musk is known for bringing his son to public events, including corporate meetings and campaign appearances. However, this latest instance drew mixed reactions from social media users.

One critic posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Using his son as a prop. Elon Musk doesn’t belong in the U.S. government.” Others defended Musk, with one user writing, “Elon Musk’s son stole the show in the Oval Office today. I love the pro-child message this sends. ‘Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work.’”

The event also reignited criticism of Trump’s past controversies, with a user sarcastically commenting, “You know Trump believes children are important work. That’s why he went down to Epstein’s Island so many times—you know, the place where men went to rape underage girls? Yep, important work for Donald.”

Another user joked, “Elon Musk is talking about how he’s going to cut the deficit in half, and his son X is whispering to President Trump and picking his nose.”

Despite the viral moment, the press conference’s main focus was Musk’s role in spearheading a federal workforce reduction initiative. The Associated Press reported that federal agencies must devise plans for large-scale staff reductions under the newly signed executive order. These plans include identifying agencies or divisions that could be eliminated or consolidated due to a lack of legal necessity.

The executive order mandates a strict hiring policy, requiring agencies to hire no more than one new employee for every four that leave the federal workforce. However, exceptions will be made for critical sectors, including immigration, law enforcement, and public safety roles.

Controversy Surrounding Trump and Musk’s Federal Cost-Cutting Measures

This latest announcement follows legal challenges against the Trump administration’s sweeping cost-cutting measures. Federal judges have already blocked some of Trump’s executive orders, including restrictions on birthright citizenship and other policies deemed unconstitutional.

Despite the controversy, Musk continues to lead cost-cutting efforts through the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a move that has drawn both praise and skepticism. Meanwhile, social media remains fixated on Trump’s unfiltered reaction to Musk’s son, proving once again that even the most high-profile political events can be overshadowed by unexpected moments.