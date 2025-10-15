Trump calls Modi ‘good friend’ at Gaza Peace Summit, credits Shehbaz Sharif for supporting India-Pakistan peace

Highlights:

Trump publicly called Modi “a very good friend” during the Gaza Peace Summit.

He emphasized that India and Pakistan could “live very nicely together,” crediting Shehbaz Sharif for supporting peace.

A landmark Gaza ceasefire agreement was signed by Israel, Hamas, and Arab nations, co-hosted by Trump and al-Sisi.

Sharif credited Trump's intervention for preventing a potential India-Pakistan nuclear conflict.

Modi praised Trump’s peace efforts and the release of 20 hostages held in Gaza for over two years.

India, through its envoy Kirti Vardhan Singh, welcomed the peace deal and its prospects for regional stability.

At the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, US President Donald Trump praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “good friend” and credited Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif for supporting peace between India and Pakistan. The summit concluded with a landmark ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Modi Praised by Trump During Gaza Peace Summit

Standing alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Trump acknowledged Modi’s leadership and the role India has played in regional stability. “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top,” Trump said. “And he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”

Trump turned to Sharif, who was standing behind him, adding, “He is going to help make that happen, right?”—a remark that drew laughter from attendees. This public recognition highlighted Modi’s growing role on the international stage and the continued importance of India-Pakistan relations in global diplomacy.

Landmark Gaza Ceasefire Signed with Modi in Focus

The summit, co-hosted by Trump and al-Sisi, focused on ending the Gaza conflict, which has caused thousands of casualties. The event culminated with the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas, and several Arab nations. Trump described the agreement as “a new and beautiful day for the Middle East,” emphasizing the historic nature of the deal.

While the Gaza ceasefire was the primary focus, Modi’s diplomatic presence was symbolically acknowledged through Trump’s remarks, reinforcing India’s role as a key partner in promoting regional stability.

Sharif Credits Trump for Preventing India-Pakistan Escalation

After Trump spoke, Shehbaz Sharif took the podium to thank the US President for intervening during a previous India-Pakistan military standoff. “Had it not been for this gentleman, who knows—India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers—had he not intervened with his wonderful team during those four days, the war could have escalated to a level where no one would have lived to tell what happened,” Sharif said.

Trump has consistently highlighted his role in preventing conflicts involving India and Pakistan. In May, he announced that both nations had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after US-mediated discussions, although India maintains that the ceasefire was achieved through direct military-level talks.

India Welcomes Peace Initiative, Modi Applauds Efforts

India was represented at the summit by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, serving as Prime Minister Modi’s special envoy. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “India welcomes the signing of the landmark peace agreement and hopes this will lead to lasting peace in the region.”

Prime Minister Modi also lauded Trump’s “unwavering peace efforts” and highlighted the release of the last 20 hostages held in Gaza for more than two years. “Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Modi wrote. His comments reinforced India’s support for the ceasefire and the broader diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region.

Modi’s Role in Global Diplomacy Recognized

The Gaza Peace Summit concluded with Trump and a coalition of Arab and Muslim leaders signing the ceasefire document, marking what Trump called “a new dawn for the region.” Modi’s indirect participation and recognition during the summit underscored India’s diplomatic influence and the importance of Modi’s leadership in regional peace efforts.

For Trump, the summit was another platform to highlight his deal-making style. For Modi, it was a moment to see India’s contributions to peace acknowledged on the world stage, emphasizing that India-Pakistan relations and regional stability remain critical issues in global diplomacy.